Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments. Give us a call at (Nashville) or (Murfreesboro) to learn what positions are available!

We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's veterans.

Giving

Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our veteran patients, including:

hygiene products

refreshment items

recreational items and activities

Non-cash contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Items which are accepted include:

current magazines

books

coffee and assorted coffee supplies (creamer, sugar, sugar substitute and stirs)

new clothing

gift cards for gas stations, grocery stores, and department stores

shelf stable food for emergency food boxes

To make a cash or non-cash contribution, please contact VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

E-Donate

E-Donate allows you to make an online donation to any VA hospital. The donation is made through a secure site set up by the Department of Treasury, so you can be assured your donation goes directly to the VA hospital to help care for Veterans. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation and you can donate by any electronic means commonly used on the Internet today (i.e. credit card or debit card). You choose the medical center, you choose the amount, and you choose from available options how your money will support local Veterans.

To donate electronically to TVHS, visit Pay.gov.

Nashville Campus

Main Building, 1st Floor, Room B-120



Alvin C. York Campus

Building 10, Ground Floor

