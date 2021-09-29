About VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System

The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 9 locations serving the deep south region of Texas. Our facilities include the Harlingen VA Clinic, a VA health care center, and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Laredo, and McAllen. We also operate the Texas Valley Coastal Bend VA Mobile Clinic for Veterans who are homeless or live in rural areas.

To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend health services page.

The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 17 (VISN 17), which includes medical centers and clinics in Texas and New Mexico.

Learn more about VISN 17

Research and development

At VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation.

We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

More coming soon!

Teaching and learning

At VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System, we provide a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education.

Our primary affiliation is with the University of Texas Health Science Center – Regional Academic Health Center. We provide professional residency training in internal medicine and family medicine. We also offer associated health training in nursing, psychology, dietetics, pharmacy, and social work.

Fast facts

On October 1, 2010, the Department of Veterans Affairs officially activated VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System as an independent VA healthcare system.

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend health care offers services to more than 40,000 Veterans living in 20 counties in deep south Texas.

We operate a 100-patient home-based primary care program and a 200-patient care coordination home telehealth program.

By using 2 complex inpatient and emergency department contracts with local medical centers, we provide the Veterans we serve with about 1,600 hospital admissions and 1,200 emergency room visits every year.

We also complete about 300,000 outpatient visits each year.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

American Psychological Association

More coming soon!

The VA North Texas Healthcare System has received the following awards:

More coming soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters

Coming soon!