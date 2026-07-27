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Leadership

Find contact information for members of VA Texas Valley Healthcare System's leadership team.

Homero S. Martinez III

Director

VA Texas Valley health care

Phone:

Dr. Jennifer A. Wood, Chief of Staff, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System

Chief of Staff

VA Texas Valley health care

Phone:

Raul de Velasco, Jr. Associate Director VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend HCS 2025.12.15

Associate Director

VA Texas Valley health care

Phone:

Official Photo: Manuel Perales, MSN, RN; VCBHCS Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive

Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive

VA Texas Valley health care

Phone:

Man in business attire stands in front of an American flag.

Assistant Director

VA Texas Valley health care

Dr. Steven M. Toller, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend HCS Deputy Chief of Staff

Deputy Chief of Staff

VA Texas Valley health care

Phone:

Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services

Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services and Nurse Executive

VA Texas Valley health care

Phone: