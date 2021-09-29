Mission and vision
VA Texas Valley Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Texas Valley health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA Texas Valley Healthcare System service Veterans in Texas, through 8 community-based clinics and the Harlingen VA Clinic in North Texas. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Heart of Texas VA Healthcare Network (VISN 17).