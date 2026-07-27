Mission and vision
VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System (VATVCBHCS) remains committed to honoring our Nation’s Veterans by ensuring a safe environment to deliver exceptional health care.
How do I get help for a Veteran who’s in crisis?
If you’re concerned about a Veteran in crisis, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988
- Text 838255
- Start a confidential chat
- For TTY, call 711 then 988
If you’re concerned about a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You or the Veteran can talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.
Our mission
Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.
Our vision
VA will lead the future in delivering unparalleled health and well-being to our nation’s Veterans, and to the nation.
Who we serve
VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System service Veterans in Texas, through 8 community-based clinics and the Harlingen VA Clinic in South Texas. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Heart of Texas VA Healthcare Network (VISN 4 HSA 4.3).