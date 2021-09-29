Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Texas Valley health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA Texas Valley Healthcare System service Veterans in Texas, through 8 community-based clinics and the Harlingen VA Clinic in North Texas. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Heart of Texas VA Healthcare Network (VISN 17).