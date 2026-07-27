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Mission and vision

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System (VATVCBHCS) remains committed to honoring our Nation’s Veterans by ensuring a safe environment to deliver exceptional health care.

How do I get help for a Veteran who’s in crisis?

If you’re concerned about a Veteran in crisis, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:

If you’re concerned about a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless

Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838 for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You or the Veteran can talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.

Our mission

Honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

Our vision

VA will lead the future in delivering unparalleled health and well-being to our nation’s Veterans, and to the nation.

Who we serve

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System service Veterans in Texas, through 8 community-based clinics and the Harlingen VA Clinic in South Texas. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Heart of Texas VA Healthcare Network (VISN 4 HSA 4.3).

Learn more about how we serve Veterans

  • Learn more about the VA Texas Valley leadership team.

  • Find health care and services you need to stay healthy.

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