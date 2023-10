Veterans Day celebration

Veterans Day event: Veteran Benefits Fair and BBQ

Benefits Fair and BBQ at VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System during our annual Veterans Day event at Harlingen VA Health Care Center. On Friday, November 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, Texas 78550.

To request a table for the benefits fair, please contact Pedro Villarreal at 956-866-0755 or email him at Pedro.Villarreal@va.gov or Melissa Saldivar at 956-366-4500 extension 67696 or email her at Melissa.Saldivar@va.gov.