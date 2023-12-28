Free Food Distribution Drive-Thru at Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic
Join us on Jan 11 from 8:30-11am for a free food distribution drive-thru at Corpus Christi West Point VA
When:
Thu. Jan 11, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic
925 South Padre Island Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Cost:
Free
Address: 925 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78416