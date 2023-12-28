Skip to Content

Free Food Distribution Drive-Thru at Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic

Join us on Jan 11 from 8:30-11am for a free food distribution drive-thru at Corpus Christi West Point VA

Join us on Jan 11 from 8:30-11am for a free food distribution drive-thru at Corpus Christi West Point VA

When:

Thu. Jan 11, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic

925 South Padre Island Drive

Corpus Christi, TX

Cost:

Free

Attention Veterans, Corpus Christ West Point VA is having a free food distribution drive-thru on January 18 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Address: 925 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

See more events

Last updated: