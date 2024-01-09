Skip to Content

Free Food Drive-Thru at Laredo VA Clinic

Join us on Feb 8 at 9:00 a.m. for a free food distribution drive-thru at Laredo VA Clinic while supplies last

When:

Thu. Feb 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

Laredo VA Clinic

4602 North Bartlett Avenue

Laredo, TX

Cost:

Free

Attention Veterans, Laredo VA Clinic is having a free food distribution drive-thru on February 8 starting at 9:00 a.m. while supplies last.

Address: 4602 North Bartlett Avenue, Laredo, TX 78041

Please provide a Veteran identification card.

