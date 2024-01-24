Skip to Content

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend HCS Technology Townhall

Let's talk about using technology to access your healthcare.

Do you use technology to access your VA healthcare? Find out how and join us on Tuesday, January 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550

When:

Tue. Jan 30, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

Harlingen VA Clinic

2nd floor

2601 Veterans Drive

Harlingen, TX

Cost:

Free

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System Hosts Technology Townhall

The Harlingen VA Health Care Center located at 2601 Veterans Drive Harlingen Texas will be holding a Technology Townhall on Tuesday, January 30th, from 6-7:30 pm. The event will highlight digital tools and technologies that are available to assist Veterans with enhancing their health care management. For further details about this event, please contact Hugo Martinez at 956-291-9243.

See more events

Last updated: