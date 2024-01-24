VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend HCS Technology Townhall
Do you use technology to access your VA healthcare? Find out how and join us on Tuesday, January 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550
When:
Tue. Jan 30, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Where:
2nd floor
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX
Cost:
Free
VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System Hosts Technology Townhall
The Harlingen VA Health Care Center located at 2601 Veterans Drive Harlingen Texas will be holding a Technology Townhall on Tuesday, January 30th, from 6-7:30 pm. The event will highlight digital tools and technologies that are available to assist Veterans with enhancing their health care management. For further details about this event, please contact Hugo Martinez at 956-291-9243.