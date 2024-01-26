VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend HCS Technology Townhall at McAllen VA
Veterans, do you use technology to access your VA healthcare? Find out how and join us on Tuesday, February 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 901 East Hackberry Avenue, McAllen, TX 78501
When:
Tue. Feb 6, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT
Where:
901 East Hackberry Avenue
McAllen, TX
Cost:
Free
VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System Hosts Technology Townhall
McAllen VA Clinic located at 901 East Hackberry Avenue, McAllen, TX 78501 will be holding a Technology Townhall on Tuesday, February 6th, from 6-7:30 pm. The event will highlight digital tools and technologies that are available to assist Veterans with enhancing their health care management. For further details about this event, please contact Hugo Martinez at 956-291-9243.