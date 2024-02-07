VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend HCS Technology Townhall at Corpus Christi West Point VA

Do you use technology to access your VA healthcare? Find out how and join us on Wednesday, February 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 925 South Padre Island Drive

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System Hosts Technology Townhall

Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic located at 925 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78416 will hold a Technology Townhall on Wednesday, February 28th, from 6-7:30 pm.

Topics covered during the townhall will include remote monitoring devices and tools, VA Video Connect, My HealtheVet, VA mobile apps, and other technologies that make it easier for Veterans to manage their healthcare.

For further details about this event, please contact Hugo Martinez at 956-291-9243.