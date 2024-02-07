Skip to Content

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend HCS Technology Townhall at Laredo VA Clinic

Do you use technology to access your VA healthcare? Find out more, join us on Wednesday, February 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Laredo VA Clinic

When:

Wed. Feb 21, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT

Where:

Laredo VA Clinic

4602 North Bartlett Avenue

Laredo, TX

Cost:

Free

Laredo VA Clinic located at 4602 North Bartlett Avenue will hold a Technology Townhall on Wednesday, February 21, from 6-7:30 pm. 

Topics covered during the townhall will include remote monitoring devices and tools, VA Video Connect, My HealtheVet, VA mobile apps, and other technologies that make it easier for Veterans to manage their healthcare.

For further details about this event, please contact Hugo Martinez at 956-291-9243.

