VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend HCS Technology Townhall at Laredo VA Clinic

Do you use technology to access your VA healthcare? Find out more, join us on Wednesday, February 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Laredo VA Clinic

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System Hosts Technology Townhall

Laredo VA Clinic located at 4602 North Bartlett Avenue will hold a Technology Townhall on Wednesday, February 21, from 6-7:30 pm.

Topics covered during the townhall will include remote monitoring devices and tools, VA Video Connect, My HealtheVet, VA mobile apps, and other technologies that make it easier for Veterans to manage their healthcare.

For further details about this event, please contact Hugo Martinez at 956-291-9243.