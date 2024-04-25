Skip to Content

Meet Your MMU Staff

Meet Your Medical Mobil Unit Staff: Wednesday, May 1 from 9 am to 12 pm at Starr County Annex, room: lounge, 100 N. FM 3167, Rio Grande City, TX 78582

Meet you Mobile Medical Unit Staff and learn about services available to you. Join us Wednesday, May 1 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Starr County Annex, 100 N. FM 3167, Rio Grande City, TX 78582

When:

Wed. May 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Lounge

100 N. FM 3167

Rio Grande City, TX

Cost:

Free

Learn about the Mobile Medical Unit and other services available to Veterans.

Wednesday, May 1

9:00 am. to 12:00 p.m.

Starr County Annex

Lounge area

100 N. FM 3167

Rio Grande City, TX 78582

Last updated: