Meet Your MMU Staff
Meet you Mobile Medical Unit Staff and learn about services available to you. Join us Wednesday, May 1 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Starr County Annex, 100 N. FM 3167, Rio Grande City, TX 78582
When:
Wed. May 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Lounge
100 N. FM 3167
Rio Grande City, TX
Cost:
Free
Learn about the Mobile Medical Unit and other services available to Veterans.
Wednesday, May 1
9:00 am. to 12:00 p.m.
Starr County Annex
Lounge area
100 N. FM 3167
Rio Grande City, TX 78582