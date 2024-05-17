Free food distribution drive thru at Harlingen VA Health Care Center

Join Valley Coastal Bend VA for another food distribution on Thursday, June 13 from 9-11a.m. at the Harlingen Health Care Clinic, 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen Texas

When: Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: 2601 Veterans Drive Harlingen, TX





Valley Coastal Bend health care system has partnered with the food bank of Rio Grande Valley for another Veteran food distribution outreach. Veterans, please bring your Veteran identification card.

