Free food distribution drive thru at Harlingen VA Health Care Center
Join Valley Coastal Bend VA for another food distribution on Thursday, June 13 from 9-11a.m. at the Harlingen Health Care Clinic, 2601 Veterans Drive, Harlingen Texas
When:
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX
Cost:
Free
Valley Coastal Bend health care system has partnered with the food bank of Rio Grande Valley for another Veteran food distribution outreach. Veterans, please bring your Veteran identification card.
