Skip to Content

McAllen VA 4th of July Event

Join us and celebrate our independence in our annual 4th of July event and benefits fair. We hope to see you Tuesday, July 2 from 10 am to 1pm.

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend at McAllen VA is holding a health benefits fair during the annual 4th of July event. Join us on Tuesday, July 2 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at 901 East Hackberry Avenue, McAllen, Texas 78501

When:

Tue. Jul 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

901 East Hackberry Avenue

McAllen, TX

Cost:

Free

In observance of 4th of July, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is holding Health Benefits Fairs in McAllen. Event features free food; fun door prizes; and important information about VA programs, services, and benefits including the PACT Act.
The event at the Harlingen VA Clinic also features a motorcycle display.

Tuesday, July 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic
901 East Hackberry Avenue, McAllen, Texas 78501

A special invitation is extended to all Veterans and their family members. The event is free and open to the public. 

Last updated: