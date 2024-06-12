McAllen VA 4th of July Event

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend at McAllen VA is holding a health benefits fair during the annual 4th of July event. Join us on Tuesday, July 2 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at 901 East Hackberry Avenue, McAllen, Texas 78501

When: Tue. Jul 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 901 East Hackberry Avenue McAllen, TX Get directions on Google Maps to McAllen VA Clinic Cost: Free





In observance of 4th of July, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is holding Health Benefits Fairs in McAllen. Event features free food; fun door prizes; and important information about VA programs, services, and benefits including the PACT Act.

The event at the Harlingen VA Clinic also features a motorcycle display.

Tuesday, July 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic

901 East Hackberry Avenue, McAllen, Texas 78501

A special invitation is extended to all Veterans and their family members. The event is free and open to the public.