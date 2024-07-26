Food Distribution at Harlingen VA Health Care Center
Join VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System for another food distribution on August 15, 2024 from 9 - 11:00 a.m. at Harlingen VA Health Care Center.
When:
Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX
Cost:
Free
Veterans please bring your VA ID card.
For more information about the food distribution event please contact Voluntary Services at 956-291-9093