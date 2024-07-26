Food Distribution at Harlingen VA Health Care Center

Join VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System for another food distribution on August 15, 2024 from 9 - 11:00 a.m. at Harlingen VA Health Care Center.

When: Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: 2601 Veterans Drive Harlingen, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Harlingen VA Clinic Cost: Free





VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System will hold a drive through food distribution events at Harlingen VA Health Care Center on August 15, 2024 from 9-11:00 a.m.

Veterans please bring your VA ID card.

For more information about the food distribution event please contact Voluntary Services at 956-291-9093

