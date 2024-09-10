Skip to Content

Food Distribution at McAllen VA Clinic

McAllen VA clinic food distribution on September 12 from 8:30 to 11:00 am.

Veterans, join us for another food distribution on September 12, from 8:30 to 11:00 am at the McAllen VA Clinic.

When:

Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

901 East Hackberry Avenue

McAllen, TX

Cost:

Free

VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is partnering with RGV Food Bank for another food distribution, a Veteran community outreach, at McAllen VA clinic on Thursday, September 12 from 8:30 to 11:00 am.

Veterans, please bring a Veterans ID card.

