Health services

Amputation care If you face or have had an amputation, our team will support you with thoughtful, compassionate care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care If you've had a major limb removed, our specialists can create a health care plan to help you to live independently. Our support services include: Physical, occupational, and recreational therapy

Nutrition, wellness, and mental health counseling

Prosthetic support to help you choose your artificial limb and use it effectively

Limb loss education and training to help you with daily living, like coping techniques, mobility tips, driving skills, and scar care

Medical and surgical consultations with other specialties Learn more about the VA amputation system of care

Anesthesia The anesthesia service works to keep you comfortable, safe and pain-free during surgical or screening procedures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Our specially trained doctors, called anesthesiologists, can help with your care before, during, and after surgery. They will develop a plan for your care and safety, provide medicine to keep you comfortable during your operation, and help you manage your pain after surgery. Our services include: General anesthesia (intravenous drugs, inhaled gasses, or some combination) to keep you pain-free and in a sleep-like state during surgery or other medical procedures

Regional anesthesia (injecting numbing drugs around nerves) to control pain in specific parts of your body during or after surgery

Monitoring your breathing and vital body functions while you're under anesthesia

Working with the rest of your care team to manage your pain medications after your operation

Coordinating care with your other health care professionals to facilitate a smooth transition from hospital to home

Audiology Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Our Audiology clinic and community care providers for speech pathology provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, screening for employee hearing conservation and offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like: Hearing and balance evaluations

Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments

Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants

Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder

Community care services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords) Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include: Comprehensive eye exams

Visual skills assessments

Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills

Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We'll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include: Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects

Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure

Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement

Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound

Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care If you're eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Dermatology Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Veterans with skin conditions and skin concerns are advised to speak with their patient aligned care team provider (PACT). However, a Veteran's PACT provider may refer them to a community skin care specialist who will make sure their needs are addressed. Referrals

Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

Diabetes care Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2 We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like: Self-management, education, and support classes

Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training

Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Gastroenterology Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Services are provided through our community care contracts, please talk to your VA primary care provider who can enter a consult for you. Community care providers can diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system and also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Services provided: Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system

Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases

Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working

Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system

24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux

Infectious disease We evaluate and treat Veterans with infections including hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. We offer: Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases

Prevention strategies and treatment

Compassionate care and counseling for people who are living with infectious diseases

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations







Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Our laboratories and our contracted laboratory provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Services include: Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

Nephrology Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like: Dialysis preparation and referral

Home patient monitoring

Kidney transplant evaluation

Kidney disease education

Neurology Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care We provide services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as: Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)

Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis

Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases

Other neurological conditions

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)

Eating disorders and digestive health

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include: Medical care and laser treatment for various eye diseases

State-of-the art cataract surgery

Pterygium surgery

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like: Routine Eye Examinations including refractions

Non-routine eye eye examinations including diabetic eye eye examinations

Evaluation and management of ocular diseases including but not limited to glaucoma, macular degeneration, corneal disease, and dry eye

Orthopedics Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like: Musculoskeletal trauma

Degenerative illnesses

Sports injuries

Pain management If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include: Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication

Prescribing and supervising your use of medications

Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain

Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies

Palliative and hospice care Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include: Pain and symptom management

Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family

Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits

Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines

Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Physical medicine and rehabilitation Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. They can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life with services like: Personalized therapy for your rehabilitation

Medication, stretching, and massage for short-term pain relief

Strengthening exercises and movement therapy to increase fitness and prevent future pain

Recreation therapy to create coping and social skills

Occupational therapy to improve coordination and balance, and help you manage life skills and everyday activities

Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care If you're living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include: Pain relief and joint mobilization

Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination

Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices

Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality

Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain

Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Platelet rich plasma injections to help with wound or injury healing

Diabetic foot care

General heel pain

Prosthetics and rehabilitation We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care VA is the world's largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like: Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers

Wheelchairs and other medical devices

Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired

Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible

Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence

Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing

Pulmonary medicine Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like: Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better

Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity

Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy

Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem

Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas

Radiology We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include: X-ray

Ultrasound

Mammography (mammograms)

Computer tomography (CT)

Bone Density (DXA)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you're dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include: 24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine

Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses

Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness

To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support. Learn more about VA long-term care

Rheumatology Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus Our team cares for and treats Veterans with joint and autoimmune conditions. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include: Juvenile idiopathic and infectious arthritis

Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis

Lupus, gout, and scleroderma

Sleep medicine Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can: Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders

Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate

Study your brain waves during sleep

Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness

Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab

Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night's sleep

Smoking and tobacco cessation If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include: FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.

Counseling in person or by phone

Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies

SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support

Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free Learn more about how to quit

Toxic exposure screening Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure We provide a quick screening to identify toxins you may have come in contact with during your military service. The screening takes 5 to 10 minutes. During the screening, we’ll ask you questions and document your responses in your medical record. Your answers will inform your VA health care team of any possible exposures. We’ll also connect you to more resources if you have any concerns. Available at these locations





Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.