Caregiver support
VA Texas Valley health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Esmeralda Alamia
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Texas Valley health care
Phone: 956-618-7127
Ruth Munoz RN
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Texas Valley health care
Phone: 956-758-2212
Email: Ruth.Munoz@va.gov
Melinda Leo-Rodriguez
Caregiver Support Coordinator, Transition & Care Management (TCM)
VA Texas Valley health care
Phone: 956-618-7109
Email: Melinda.Leo-Rodriguez@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Texas Valley caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Texas region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274