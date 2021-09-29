 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Texas Valley health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Lee Foster

Patient Advocate

VA Texas Valley health care

Phone: 956-618-7100, ext. 67365

Email: Lee.Foster@va.gov

Samuel Green

Patient Advocate

VA Texas Valley health care

Phone: 956-291-9008

Email: Samuel.Green@va.gov

Roger Smith

Patient Advocate

VA Texas Valley health care

Phone: 956-366-4510, ext. 67810

Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
