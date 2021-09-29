Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Texas Valley health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Lee Foster
Patient Advocate
VA Texas Valley health care
Phone: 956-618-7100, ext. 67365
Email: Lee.Foster@va.gov
Samuel Green
Patient Advocate
VA Texas Valley health care
Phone: 956-291-9008
Email: Samuel.Green@va.gov
Roger Smith
Patient Advocate
VA Texas Valley health care
Phone: 956-366-4510, ext. 67810
Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights