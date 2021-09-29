Returning service member care
VA Texas Valley health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Eliza Davila
Transition & Care Management (TCM)
VA Texas Valley health care
Phone: 956-523-7850, ext. 63245
Melinda Leo-Rodriguez
Caregiver Support Coordinator, Transition & Care Management (TCM)
VA Texas Valley health care
Phone: 956-618-7109
Email: Melinda.Leo-Rodriguez@va.gov
Martha Bustamante
Transition & Care Management (TCM)
VA Texas Valley health care
Phone: 956-366-4500, ext. 67711
Angela Hunt LCSW
OEF/OIF/OND Case Manager
VA South Texas health care
Phone: 210-949-3813
Care we provide at VA Texas Valley health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Texas Valley provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.