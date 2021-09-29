Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Texas Valley health care facility.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You're enrolled in VA health care, and
- You're registered as a patient at VA Texas Valley health care
If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care
If you're not registered at VA Texas Valley health care
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all 9 VA Texas Valley health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
Make an appointment online
By phone
At VA Texas Valley Healthcare System, we have established a number of procedures to assist you in getting an appointment without a long delay. Our goals are simple —
- you should be able to see your primary care provider within one to two business days
- you should have prompt access to specialty care
If you have received a postcard stating that you need to make an appointment, please call the Health Care System.
To make, cancel, or change an appointment please call: 956-291-9000
Online
VA now offers online appointment scheduling for some appointments. We hope to expand the number of VA facilities and types of appointments in the future.
If you have VA health care benefits, you can schedule your VA primary care appointments online if you:
- Are scheduling your appointment with a VA medical facility that accepts online scheduling, and
- Have had a primary care appointment at that VA facility within the last 2 years, and
- Have a My HealtheVet Premium account or DS Logon Premium account (used for eBenefits and milConnect)
With your online account, you’ll also be able to:
- Track the status of requests
- Send messages about requested appointments
- Get notifications about appointments
- Cancel appointments
How do I know what location I should use?
VA has a regularly updated Access to Care website that provides useful information that can help you to decide the best VA location for you to receive your care. Before making an appointment, you can find out the following information for a VA location:
- Wait times for primary care, mental health, and some of the commonest specialties
- If same day services are available in primary care and mental health
- If Telehealth is available in primary care and mental health
- If it has an emergency room
- Facility contact information
- Veteran satisfaction scores
- Quality information comparing each VA and local area non-VA healthcare facilities
VA is committed to give Veterans the access to care they need, when they need it. When you’re planning your care at VA, you can rely on us to give you the information you need to make informed health care decisions.
Mental health care appointments
If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 800-273-8255, then select 1.
- Text 838255.
- Start a confidential chat.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn't matter what your discharge status is or if you're enrolled in VA health care.
For mental health care appointments
Call the behavioral health call center.
Phone: 956-291-9129
For walk-in mental health care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at Harlingen VA Clinic
Phone: 956-291-9129
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Specialty care appointments
If you already have a primary care provider at VA Texas Valley health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.
For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.
Preparing for your appointment
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.
If you want to get reminders by text message
You'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the patient registration office at our Texas Valley location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.
Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.
If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- For appointments at Texas Valley: 956-291-9000
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 956-291-9129
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel some appointments online.
Please call us as soon as you can. If you arrive more than 20 minutes late without calling ahead of time, we may have to reschedule your appointment.
- For appointments at Texas Valley: 956-291-9000
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 956-291-9129
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.