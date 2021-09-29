Schedule a VA appointment

There are many ways for Veterans to make health care appointments.

If you don’t have VA health care benefits, you can apply now. Apply for VA health care.

If you’re having a medical emergency, please call 911 or call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, then press 1.

Schedule an appointment

By phone

At VA Texas Valley Healthcare System, we have established a number of procedures to assist you in getting an appointment without a long delay. Our goals are simple —

you should be able to see your primary care provider within one to two business days

you should have prompt access to specialty care

If you have received a postcard stating that you need to make an appointment, please call the Health Care System.

To make, cancel, or change an appointment please call: 956-291-9000

Online

VA now offers online appointment scheduling for some appointments. We hope to expand the number of VA facilities and types of appointments in the future.

If you have VA health care benefits, you can schedule your VA primary care appointments online if you:

Are scheduling your appointment with a VA medical facility that accepts online scheduling, and

Have had a primary care appointment at that VA facility within the last 2 years, and

Have a My HealtheVet Premium account or DS Logon Premium account (used for eBenefits and milConnect)

With your online account, you’ll also be able to:

Track the status of requests

Send messages about requested appointments

Get notifications about appointments

Cancel appointments

Schedule a VA appointment online.

Upgrade your existing accounts

How do I know what location I should use?

VA has a regularly updated Access to Care website that provides useful information that can help you to decide the best VA location for you to receive your care. Before making an appointment, you can find out the following information for a VA location:

Wait times for primary care, mental health, and some of the commonest specialties

If same day services are available in primary care and mental health

If Telehealth is available in primary care and mental health

If it has an emergency room

Facility contact information

Veteran satisfaction scores

Quality information comparing each VA and local area non-VA healthcare facilities

VA is committed to give Veterans the access to care they need, when they need it. When you’re planning your care at VA, you can rely on us to give you the information you need to make informed health care decisions.