Raul de Velasco Jr.

Epitomizing a career dedicated to servant leadership, Mr. de Velasco has spent over three decades serving Veterans and empowering employees to reach their fullest potential. A Miami native, he began his service in 1986 as a U.S. Army Military Police Officer, where he developed the discipline, accountability, and commitment to others that have defined his leadership journey.

Following his military service, he joined the Miami VA Medical Center in 1990 as a Police Officer and Weapons Instructor, upholding the highest ethical standards for more than a decade. His leadership grew in January 2001 when he became Watch Commander at the Washington DC VA Medical Center, where he focused on empowering his team through trust, training, and collaboration.

By November 2002, as Deputy Chief of Police at the VA Central Alabama Health Care System, he served the Tuskegee/Montgomery region for 12 years, modernizing policies and improving operations to better serve Veterans and support staff growth. In November 2014, he became Chief of Police at the Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, and later joined the North Texas Health Care System in 2018, where he championed Veteran safety and employee well-being. His impact expanded further as VISN 17 Chief of Police, fostering a culture rooted in safety, respect, and empowerment across multiple facilities.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. de Velasco has embodied integrity, advocacy, and excellence. His servant leadership has strengthened both Veteran care and employee engagement, ensuring that every action taken supports the mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs—to honor and serve those who have served our nation.