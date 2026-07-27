Dr. Steven M. Toller was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Staff at VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System on June 18, 2023.

Prior to his current role, Dr. Toller served as the Chief of Pathology and Laboratory for VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System since March of 2020. He is also the Pathology Lead for the Diagnostic committee for VISN 4 HSA 4.3 and on the National Path and Lab Advisory Committee.

Prior to working in the VA, Dr. Toller practiced private pathology, covering several hospitals within the Rio Grande Valley in Texas from 2017 to 2020.

Dr. Toller is board certified in Anatomical Pathology, Clinical Pathology, and Hematopathology. He completed his residency training in pathology at Scott and White in Temple Texas (2012-2016), completed a fellowship at the University of San Antonio Health Science Center(2016-2017), attended Medical school at the University of Toledo College of Medicine, and did his Undergraduate at Weber State University.

Outside of work he spends time raising his family and servers as a leader of a local church congregation.