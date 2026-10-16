Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer or donate at VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System. Learn how your support helps us serve Veterans. We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s Veterans. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities for you, your family, friends, and co-workers.
Assignments may vary but your involvement can make a real difference in the life of a Veteran patient.
If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.
Youth interested in volunteering can do so during our summer youth volunteer program, for students 15 – 18 years of age, during the months of June through August.
Volunteer opportunities
While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule.
Some of our volunteer opportunities may include:
- Greeters/ambassadors
- Information desk
- Coffee service
- Clerical support
Special events
Volunteer benefits
As a VA volunteer, you’ll support Veterans in your area, meet interesting people, and gain valuable experience in a health care setting. You’ll also enjoy benefits like:
- Free annual flu shot and tuberculosis test
- Educational opportunities, like CPR training
- Free parking, and meal vouchers during shifts of 4 hours or more
- Job search opportunities
- Job skills development
Volunteers must register with the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) and pass a required background check and health screening.
Make a donation
In accordance with 38 U.S.C. 8301, VA is authorized to accept donations or gifts for the benefit of patients.
Generous donations from people like you help us provide enhanced services to Veterans receiving care. You can make a monetary donation by mail and online, or drop off a donation of materials to one of our clinics.
The following is provided to inform potential donors or gift givers about the needs of the local facility to “care for those who have borne the battle.” Donations may be accepted online, by mail, or in person. Donations to VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend are tax deductible.
Donate online
Donating is just a click away with an online donation option that provides community members the account of their choice. E-Donate provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online.
E-Donate also allows you to make a donation in honor of or in memory of a loved one, or other person of your choice. Once you've entered the E-Donate page, choose VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System as the facility, you may then enter the amount, and the program you’d like to help.
- Patient Welfare
- Homeless Support Program
- Homeless Vet Assistance
- Caregiver Program
The actual donation is made through a secure site at the U.S. Department of Treasury. A minimum of $5.00 is required for all online donations through E-Donate.
And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
Donate by mail
Please send a check payable to VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System to:
VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE)
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
Item donations
Some people prefer to give money while others would rather donate specific items needed by our Veterans. We’re grateful for all donations.
Our Veterans appreciate:
- Personal care items
- Clothing and socks
- Books, puzzles, games, and art supplies
- Quilts and blankets
- Kitchen supplies
- Cleaning supplies
- Other household items
Please contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) if you have any questions about donations.
Contact us
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s Veterans. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities. To become a volunteer, call or visit our Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), formerly known as Voluntary Services Office.
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE)
Harlingen Health Care Center
2601 Veterans Dr., Harlingen, TX 78550
Phone:
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT