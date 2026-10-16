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Volunteer or donate

You can make a difference when you volunteer or donate at VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System. Learn how your support helps us serve Veterans. We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Center for Development and Civic Engagement staff help Veterans with wheelchair assistance and hand out food at our monthly distributions.

Become a volunteer

Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s Veterans. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities for you, your family, friends, and co-workers.

Assignments may vary but your involvement can make a real difference in the life of a Veteran patient.

If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.

Youth interested in volunteering can do so during our summer youth volunteer program, for students 15 – 18 years of age, during the months of June through August.

Volunteer opportunities

While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule. 

Some of our volunteer opportunities may include:

  • Greeters/ambassadors
  • Information desk
  • Coffee service
  • Clerical support

  • Special events

     

 

Volunteer benefits

As a VA volunteer, you’ll support Veterans in your area, meet interesting people, and gain valuable experience in a health care setting. You’ll also enjoy benefits like: 

  • Free annual flu shot and tuberculosis test
  • Educational opportunities, like CPR training
  • Free parking, and meal vouchers during shifts of 4 hours or more
  • Job search opportunities
  • Job skills development

Volunteers must register with the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) and pass a required background check and health screening.

Make a donation

In accordance with 38 U.S.C. 8301, VA is authorized to accept donations or gifts for the benefit of patients.

Generous donations from people like you help us provide enhanced services to Veterans receiving care. You can make a monetary donation by mail and online, or drop off a donation of materials to one of our clinics.

The following is provided to inform potential donors or gift givers about the needs of the local facility to “care for those who have borne the battle.” Donations may be accepted online, by mail, or in person. Donations to VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend are tax deductible.

Item donations

Some people prefer to give money while others would rather donate specific items needed by our Veterans. We’re grateful for all donations.

Our Veterans appreciate:

  • Personal care items
  • Clothing and socks
  • Books, puzzles, games, and art supplies
  • Quilts and blankets
  • Kitchen supplies
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Other household items

Please contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) if you have any questions about donations.

Contact us

Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s Veterans. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities. To become a volunteer, call or visit our Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), formerly known as Voluntary Services Office.

Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) 
Harlingen Health Care Center
2601 Veterans Dr., Harlingen, TX 78550
Phone:  
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

 

 

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