Locations

Main location

Toledo Vet Center

Address

1565 South Byrne Road
Suite 104
Toledo, OH 43614

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Toledo VC

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Toledo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Toledo Vet Center - Findlay

Located at

North Central Ohio American Red Cross
125 Fair Street
Findlay, OH 45840

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Toledo CAP - Findlay

Toledo Vet Center - Hamler

Located at

Immanuel Lutheran Church
G983 Street, OH-109
Hamler, OH 43524

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Toledo CAP - Hamler

Vet Centers in other areas

