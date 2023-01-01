Locations
Main location
Toledo Vet Center
Address
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Toledo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Toledo Vet Center - Findlay
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Toledo Vet Center - Hamler
Located at
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Vet Centers in other areas
You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.