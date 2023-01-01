Locations

Main location

Toledo Vet Center Address 1565 South Byrne Road Suite 104 Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 419-213-7533 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Toledo Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Toledo Vet Center - Findlay Located at North Central Ohio American Red Cross 125 Fair Street Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 419-213-7533 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Toledo Vet Center - Hamler Located at Immanuel Lutheran Church G983 Street, OH-109 Hamler, OH 43524 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 419-213-7533 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.