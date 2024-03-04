Skip to Content

VA Tomah health care

At Tomah VA Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers.

Locations

Tomah VA Medical Center

500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI 54660-3105
Main phone: 608-372-3971
Mental health care: 608-372-3971, ext. 61761
Tomah VA Medical Center
See all locations  

Stories

Protecting those who served: Tomah VA firefighters sharpen skills through drills

Fire department! If anyone’s here, call out!

fire truck and crew

National Vietnam Veterans Day

Tomah VA Director Karen Long honors Vietnam Veterans head of National Vietnam Veterans day March 29rd.

Events

Tomah WI- Live Music with Blaine Hackett (AKA Right Blaine)

When
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT
Where

Tomah VA Medical Center

Bldg.455/ Veterans Hall
