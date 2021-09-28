About VA Tomah Healthcare System

The VA Tomah Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations in western and central Wisconsin. Facilities include our Tomah VA Medical Center and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Clark County, La Crosse, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids. We also operate a mobile clinic that provides primary care and other services to Veterans who are unable to visit our medical center or one of our clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Tomah health services page.

The VA Tomah Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 (VISN 12). VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Learn more about VISN 12

Research and development

At the VA Tomah Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

COMING SOON

Teaching and learning

Tomah VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

Our primary affiliation is with the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. We offer internships and residencies in all major medical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated training in nursing, psychology, audiology, social work, dietetics, and pharmacy.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

One way we honor Veterans is through the Tomah Hall of Heroes program, where we recognize the exceptional accomplishments of Veterans who receive care from the VA Tomah Healthcare System. You can visit the Hall of Heroes in the tramway between buildings 400 and 401 at our main hospital.

Our Compassionate Contact Corp matches volunteers and Veterans to visit over the phone, or by a video link. The visits offer a valuable social outlet for Veterans.

MORE COMING SOON

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission (for our hospital, long-term care, behavioral health, and home care programs)

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation (for our compensated work therapy programs)

MORE COMING SOON

The VA Tomah Healthcare System has received the following awards:

COMING SOON

Annual reports and newsletters