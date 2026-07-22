DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout the Tomah area. Each month, between 300 and 500 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Tomah VA Medical Center

Phone: 608-372-3971, ext. 61661

Hours: 0800-1630

Transportation appointments must be scheduled at least 5 business days from an appointment to ensure there is a seat reserved for you on the DAV vans.

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.