 Skip to Content

Wausau VA Clinic Mini Fair

Cover Photo

When
Wednesday, Jun 8, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. CT
Where

Wausau VA Clinic

Cost
Free

Learn About Your Clinic & VA Programs!

The VA has many programs to assist Veteran's needs. Come check out what some of these programs have to offer!

  • Audiology
  • Caregiver Support Program
  • Community Care
  • Eligibility & Enrollment
  • Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
  • Home Telehealth
  • HUD-VASH (Homeless Program)
  • Military Transition to VA (M2VA)
  • Mental Health
  • My HealtheVet
  • Respiratory Care
  • Vet Center
  • Vocational Rehab

Plus, more VA programs!

See all events

Last updated: