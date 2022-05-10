Wausau VA Clinic Mini Fair
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 8, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. CT
- Where
-
- Cost
- Free
Learn About Your Clinic & VA Programs!
The VA has many programs to assist Veteran's needs. Come check out what some of these programs have to offer!
- Audiology
- Caregiver Support Program
- Community Care
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Home Telehealth
- HUD-VASH (Homeless Program)
- Military Transition to VA (M2VA)
- Mental Health
- My HealtheVet
- Respiratory Care
- Vet Center
- Vocational Rehab
Plus, more VA programs!