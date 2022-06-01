The Wisdom of Trauma- a screening and facilitated discussion
- When
-
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Step 1. Register for the screening at The Wisdom of Trauma (showandtell.film). The event is in partnership with Tomah VA Medical Center, so no further donations are required.
Step 2. You will receive a registration ticket from Show&Tell (system@showandtell.film). Please guard this electronic ticket which includes the link to watch the screening when the viewing window opens. That viewing widow starts at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 and runs through 12:00pm noon on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Step 3. Watch the Wisdom of Trauma screening during the viewing window and participate in the Tomah VA facilitated discussion!
Step 4. Revisit the landing page for the screening at The Wisdom of Trauma (showandtell.film), and click on the Q&A tab to learn more about the discussion. Send an email to Tomah.VAMedicalCenter@va.gov to register for the Tomah VA facilitated discussion. That event runs from the end of the screening window at 12:00pm noon on Thursday, June 23, 2022 and runs until 2:00pm Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Step 5. Tomah VA will send a meeting invitation and link for the facilitated discussion. Please accept the invitation to add it to your calendar.
Tomah VA Medical Center presents, “The Wisdom of Trauma- a screening and facilitated discussion." The event includes two parts. First, participants will watch the documentary screening of the film The Wisdom of Trauma. Then, they will join together for a Live Talk event.
We are so excited to offer this screening of The Wisdom of Trauma as a way to build understanding of the impacts of trauma and how to build resilience, a foundational first step to becoming trauma informed. The Tomah VA is offering a facilitated discussion following the screening to explore together the connection between individual and collective trauma, examine opportunities for compassion and seek to create change from an individual level to organizational and systemic shifts that promote healing and community.
The Tomah VA Medical Center began its path towards a Trauma Informed Care systems transformation with a VHA Innovation Program funded pilot project in 2018. Since that time, the project has grown and strengthened through key partnerships, including with the Chillicothe VAMC, Trauma Informed Community for Monroe County, and growing VA-wide communities of practice.
The mission of the Trauma Informed Care Committee at the Tomah VAMC is to promote awareness and delivery of trauma-informed care throughout our VA for the benefit of our Veterans, our employees, and our community. Research supports that there is high lifetime prevalence of trauma in the general population, with groups including Veterans and healthcare workers at higher risk. Being trauma informed shifts the culture at all levels of the agency to respond to this trauma and to foster resiliency.