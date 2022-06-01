The Wisdom of Trauma- a screening and facilitated discussion

Registration

Register

Step 1. Register for the screening at The Wisdom of Trauma (showandtell.film). The event is in partnership with Tomah VA Medical Center, so no further donations are required.

Step 2. You will receive a registration ticket from Show&Tell (system@showandtell.film). Please guard this electronic ticket which includes the link to watch the screening when the viewing window opens. That viewing widow starts at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 and runs through 12:00pm noon on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Step 3. Watch the Wisdom of Trauma screening during the viewing window and participate in the Tomah VA facilitated discussion!

Step 4. Revisit the landing page for the screening at The Wisdom of Trauma (showandtell.film), and click on the Q&A tab to learn more about the discussion. Send an email to Tomah.VAMedicalCenter@va.gov to register for the Tomah VA facilitated discussion. That event runs from the end of the screening window at 12:00pm noon on Thursday, June 23, 2022 and runs until 2:00pm Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Step 5. Tomah VA will send a meeting invitation and link for the facilitated discussion. Please accept the invitation to add it to your calendar.