RN and Nursing Assistant Recruitment Fair

Come work with the Tomah VA Medical Center!

The Tomah VA is looking for quality health care providers to serve our honorable Veteran population. We have a streamlined process that conducts interviews and makes job offers to qualified candidates on site.

The VA offers exceptional benefits for RNs and NAs including:

Nursing Assistant sign on bonus $3,000 (NAs new to VA and hired full time)

Newly increased RN wages

Paid holidays (11)

Paid sick days (13)

Paid annual vacation (RNs earn 26 annual leave days, NA’s earn 13 annual leave days to start)

Choice of healthcare coverage plans

Federal retirement and Thrift Savings Plan (similar to 401k with 5% matching)

Flexible scheduling (both 8 and 12-hour shift options)

Weekend programs (RNs work 72 hours, get paid for 80)

Shift differential off-shift (10%) and shift differential on weekends (25%)

Double time on Holidays worked

Please bring the following documents to the recruitment fair:

Resume

Employment history (past 10 years)

Professional references (three, at least one from a supervisor)

Education information (past 5 years including certifications)

Personal references (names and addresses of 4 people who know you well – no relatives)

RN License information

Nursing Assistants (must have taken the CNA class and passed OR have 1 year of college education in nursing-related fields; please bring transcripts to verify eligibility)

Proof of COVID vaccination

For more information:

If you would like to speak to someone prior to the recruitment fair or receive application documents, please contact nurse recruiter Gina Noth at 608-372-7732 or Gina.Noth@va.gov.

