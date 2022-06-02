RN and Nursing Assistant Recruitment Fair
- When
-
Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
Building 455 - please follow signs
- Cost
- Free
Come work with the Tomah VA Medical Center!
The Tomah VA is looking for quality health care providers to serve our honorable Veteran population. We have a streamlined process that conducts interviews and makes job offers to qualified candidates on site.
The VA offers exceptional benefits for RNs and NAs including:
- Nursing Assistant sign on bonus $3,000 (NAs new to VA and hired full time)
- Newly increased RN wages
- Paid holidays (11)
- Paid sick days (13)
- Paid annual vacation (RNs earn 26 annual leave days, NA’s earn 13 annual leave days to start)
- Choice of healthcare coverage plans
- Federal retirement and Thrift Savings Plan (similar to 401k with 5% matching)
- Flexible scheduling (both 8 and 12-hour shift options)
- Weekend programs (RNs work 72 hours, get paid for 80)
- Shift differential off-shift (10%) and shift differential on weekends (25%)
- Double time on Holidays worked
Please bring the following documents to the recruitment fair:
- Resume
- Employment history (past 10 years)
- Professional references (three, at least one from a supervisor)
- Education information (past 5 years including certifications)
- Personal references (names and addresses of 4 people who know you well – no relatives)
- RN License information
- Nursing Assistants (must have taken the CNA class and passed OR have 1 year of college education in nursing-related fields; please bring transcripts to verify eligibility)
- Proof of COVID vaccination
For more information:
If you would like to speak to someone prior to the recruitment fair or receive application documents, please contact nurse recruiter Gina Noth at 608-372-7732 or Gina.Noth@va.gov.