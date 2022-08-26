Veterans September Town Hall
When:
Wed. Sep 7, 2022, 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm UTC
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Join us online for the Veterans Town Hall meeting.
We will be talking about: Beneficiary Travel, Home Care Programs, Suicide Prevention, CDCE updates, Hall of Heroes, Access to Care, Woman's Health, Construction Updates, and Flu Clinic updates.
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,990485959# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 990 485 959#
Find a local number | Reset PIN