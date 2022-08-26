Veterans September Town Hall

Join us online for the Veterans Town Hall meeting.

We will be talking about: Beneficiary Travel, Home Care Programs, Suicide Prevention, CDCE updates, Hall of Heroes, Access to Care, Woman's Health, Construction Updates, and Flu Clinic updates.

Click here to Join on Teams

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,990485959# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 990 485 959#

Find a local number | Reset PIN