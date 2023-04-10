VISN 12 Mental Health Summit: Finding Meaning and Purpose in Mental Health Recovery
When:
Tue. May 9, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Guest speaker: Retired Army Maj. Gen. Gregg Martin, Ph.D.
Agenda:
1. A guided discussion with retired Army
Maj. Gen. Gregg Martin where he will
share his experience with bipolar disorder
and finding meaning and purpose in his
mental health recovery.
2. A discussion with community partners, VA
providers, Veterans, and Veteran
supporters about how to reduce mental
health stigma and support those with
mental health lived experience.
