Tomah VA to Hold Nursing Career Fair

Hiring Nurses

The Tomah VA Medical will hold a nursing career fair April 26 on the medical center campus.

This event, which is open to the public, is a chance for nurses and nursing assistants to learn about VA careers and apply for a role caring for our nation’s heroes at Tomah VA Medical Center. Open positions are available for Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Nursing Assistants.

Those attending the event should bring an updated and complete resume, two forms of identification, and the name/contact information of two previous supervisors. At the event, applicants will be able to meet with staff in-person in building 455 to apply and interview for open nursing positions.

What: Tomah VA Medical Center Nursing Career Fair for RNs, LPNs, and NAs

When: Wednesday, April 26, 9 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Where: Building 455, Veterans Hall