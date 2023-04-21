Women Veterans Round Table

The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting a round table discussion on May 17th at 12:00 p.m. We want your voice to be heard to help us build your new women's center of excellence program at the Tomah VAMC. To register for the event, please contact Sarah Rezin at:



