PACT Act and Mini Fair- Tomah, WI

Join us on July 15, 2023 from 11:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m. for the PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screening and Mini Fair Day. This event is open to the public, and will be located at the Tomah VA Medical Center in the front of building 400.

For more information call 1-800-872-8662 ext. 64201