Tomah VA 2nd Annual PRIDE Walk

Please save the date and join us on June 22, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. in front of building 400 for our 2nd annual Tomah VAMC PRIDE Walk in recognition of June is PRIDE Month.

This event is open to all Veterans, staff and the general public.

Pride Counts at VA because…

• Everyone has a gender identity and a sexual orientation.

• Veterans who are LGBTQ+ face increased health risks and unique challenges in accessing quality health care.

• We envision a VA where everyone feels comfortable and supported in sharing who they are.

• Identities are important for providers to know so they can individualize health care.