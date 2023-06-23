Platoon Run

Join Us for the 2023 Platoon Run

Car and Motorcycle Show

Tomah VA Medical Center

Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m. Cruise from Recreation Park (Monroe County Fairgrounds) to VA Medical Center

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Car and Motorcycle Show

Music by “Site 7”

Ice Cream Floats (for purchase) - Tomah VA Employee Association

2:30 p.m. Awards Program

For more information, please call:

Tomah VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 608-372-1727, or 800-872-8662, ext. 61727 OR Pat Linenberg at 608-343-1728