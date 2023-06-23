Platoon Run
When:
Sun. Aug 27, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join Us for the 2023 Platoon Run
Car and Motorcycle Show
Tomah VA Medical Center
Sunday, August 27, 2023
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
12:30 p.m. Cruise from Recreation Park (Monroe County Fairgrounds) to VA Medical Center
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Car and Motorcycle Show
Music by “Site 7”
Ice Cream Floats (for purchase) - Tomah VA Employee Association
2:30 p.m. Awards Program
For more information, please call:
Tomah VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 608-372-1727, or 800-872-8662, ext. 61727 OR Pat Linenberg at 608-343-1728