Women Veterans Tele Town Hall

Attention enrolled Tomah VA Women Veterans:
On August 2nd at noon when the Tomah VA calls this isn't a simple appointment reminder but it's even better! Please join us simply by staying on the telephone for the women's Veteran's Tele town hall. Topics to be discussed are:
-PACT Act
-SERVICE Act
-The 100th Anniversary Celebration
-Breastfeeding
-Osteoporosis
-Postpartum care
-Abortion services
-How to protect yourself from Influenza
-Women's Center of Excellence opening
-Health Promotion Disease Prevention
We also want to hear from you. Our panel of subject matter experts will be here to help answer your questions.