Tomah VA holding VA Case Management Fair

October 8 starts National Case Management Week.

Tomah VA Medical Center will hold a VA Case Management Fair on Wednesday, October 11, from 10a.m.-1 p.m. in Veterans Hall Building 455. Veterans, caregivers, and family members are encouraged to attend.

Veterans and those who attend will have a chance to learn more about programs that are available through Tomah VA Medical Center. Programs featured at the fair will be Home Based Primary Care, Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT Social Work), Mental Health, Community Residential Care, M2VA, Caregiver Support, Care Coordination and Integrated Case Management (CC&ICM), Home Telehealth, Community Care, and HUD-VASH.

We look forward to seeing you.