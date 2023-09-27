2023 Veterans Bonanza- Lacrosse, WI

Join the Tomah VA Medical Center at the 2023 Veterans Bonanza in La Crosse, WI.

Tomah VA Medical Center has teamed up with the La Crosse community for this year's Veteran Bonanza. The event will take place on Saturday, November, 4th at the La Crosse Center 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse WI, 54601 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

The event will offer resources from Federal, State, and local programs that can help Veterans, caregivers, and family members learn more about Veteran benefits and services. Local County Veteran Service Officers will also be available to assist with questions and help Veterans applying for VA health care. Veterans who are enrolled with Tomah VA Medical Center will be able to get flu shots, while they are at this event. PACT Act and Toxic Exposure Screening will be available on-site for Veterans.