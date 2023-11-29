In person Veterans Town Hall

Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting an in-person Veterans Town Hall, Wednesday, December 6 at 5:00 p.m. In building 407, room 1724. Join us to learn about Medical Center initiatives, updates, and share what matters to you.

You may also join us online via Facebook Live!

Please submit by email your general questions by December 1st. We will answer your questions during the Town hall. tomah.vamedicalcenter@va.gov

Please do not include any personal health information in your question. If you have specific health questions, please contact your Primary Care Team or the Patient Advocate Office at 608-372-3971, Ext. 66353.

For more information, please call Public Affairs at 608-372-3971, or 1-800-872-8662 Ext. 67759