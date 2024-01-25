Tomah WI, Go Red for Women Mini Health Fair

Join the Women's Health program on Friday February 2, 2024 in building 401 room 1120 for a morning focused on cardiovascular health! Included in the Mini Health Fair will be Whole Health, Healthy Eating (Cooking Demo) Aromatherapy and meet our new Cardiology team virtually.

This event will go until 12:30 p.m. We hope you stay until the end.

For more information contact Sarah Rezin, Women's Veterans Program Manager at 608-372-3971 ext. 66375