Tomah WI- Women Veterans Town Hall

RSVP by March 20, 2024 with Sarah Rezin by email or by phone at sarah.rezin@va.gov, 1-800-872-8662, Ext. 66375

Join us for the Women Veterans Town Hall and lunch sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Meet with the NEW gynecologist and learn services offered. We will also learn about thrive. Most importantly we want to hear from you. We will have time for questions and answers.

Open to all Veterans. Lets share lunch and learn about what is important to you.