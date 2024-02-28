Tomah WI- Vietnam Veterans Day

Vietnam Veterans, this day is all about you.

March 29, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. in building 455/ Veterans Hall we will honor Vietnam Veterans in a commemoration. All are welcome to join us as the Medical Center Director will open the day recognizing Vietnam Veterans for their Honor, Service, Valor, and Sacrifice. We will hear from a guest speaker who served two tours in Vietnam.

Come join us, as Veterans Hall will be filled with Vietnam education on its walls. Help us Honor Vietnam Veterans

For more information contact Amanda Batchko at 608-372-3971 ext. 64201