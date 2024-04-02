Skip to Content

Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair

Caregiver Support

When:

Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT

Where:

Building 455 Veterans Hall

500 East Veterans Street

Tomah, WI

Cost:

Free

Are you a Caregiver to a Veteran, or want to learn what it means to be a caregiver to a Veteran? 

Join us April 23, 2024, at Noon in Building 455 Veterans Hall 

The Tomah VA Medical Center will have a Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair. A variety of booths from VA, community, and state will be available. Talk with and learn more about being a caregiver and how being a caregiver can help the Veteran in your life.

