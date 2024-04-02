When: Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT Where: Building 455 Veterans Hall 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Tomah VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Are you a Caregiver to a Veteran, or want to learn what it means to be a caregiver to a Veteran?

Join us April 23, 2024, at Noon in Building 455 Veterans Hall

The Tomah VA Medical Center will have a Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair. A variety of booths from VA, community, and state will be available. Talk with and learn more about being a caregiver and how being a caregiver can help the Veteran in your life.