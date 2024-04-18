2024 Tomah VA Creative Arts Festival- Tomah WI

When: Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 10:00 am CT Where: Building 455 Veterans Hall 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Tomah VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Creative Arts Festival

Meet us in Building 455/ Veterans Hall

Tomah VAMC incorporates the creative arts into their therapy programs to further the rehabilitation goals for both inpatients and outpatients. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through that therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our nation’s Veterans. Veterans who are enrolled in Tomah VA Medical Center or its Outpatient Clinics are welcome to enter a max of three categories in each division. The divisions are: Creative Writing Dance Drama Music Visual Arts (Applied Art, Fine Arts, Kits).

This competition is open to Veterans who are eligible to receive care through the Department of Veterans Affairs AND are enrolled at the Tomah VA Medical Center, one of its outpatient clinics, or the Vets Center.

Veterans must work with a staff person from the VA facility where they are enrolled to submit entries into the competition.

Key Dates to Note

Tomah VA competition deadline: Tuesday, May 31th, 2024.

Registration dates and entry drop off times:

Where: Building 455, Veterans Hall

When 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Monday, April 22

Tuesday, April 23

Tuesday, April 30

Thursday, May 2

Tuesday, May 7

Friday, May 17

Tuesday, May 28

Friday, May 31