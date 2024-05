When: Tue. Jun 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: 400 outside 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Tomah VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Come and walk with the Tomah VA in recognition that June is PRIDE month. Walk with Tomah VA staff and leadership. We will meet in front of building 400 by the steps 15 minutes before 10:00 a.m. look for the PRIDE flag. See you all there!!