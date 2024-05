When: Mon. Jun 10, 2024, 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm CT Where: 455 Veterans Hall 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Tomah VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Please join the Tomah VA Medical Center and Monroe County Resilient Community work group in building 455 Veterans hall on June 10th for a film screening and discussion on resilience. June is PTSD awareness month giving us a good moment to pause to talk about building resilience for everyone.