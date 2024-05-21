Tomah VA- Step Up for PTSD Awareness Month Walk

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm CT Where: 400 outside by steps 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Tomah VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Come and walk with the Tomah VA in recognition that PTSD awareness month. Walk with Tomah VA staff and leadership in front of building 400, be at the steps 15 minutes before 10:00 a.m. . See you all there!!

June is PTSD Awareness Month. #StepupforPTSD. Show your support by following these easy steps:

1.Register for the virtual walk or walk with us in person on 6/12/24 at 1pm.

2.Order your race bib or download and print the Step Up for PTSD Awareness Virtual Walk bib

3.Pin on your bib and get moving

4.Take a photo of yourself doing a physical activity, such as walking, running, biking, rolling, or swimming

5.Post your photo on social media and tag the National Center for PTSD

Veterans Health Administration - Step Up for PTSD Awareness Virtual Walk https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USVHA/signup/32140